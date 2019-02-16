Now that winter is upon us, it is important to remember that snow shovelling can be strenuous and hard work on your body.

Here are some tips for safe snow shovelling technique.

Perform a warm up of light stretches for your back, arms, and legs before starting

It is easier to push snow than to lift it

Keep your feet wide and facing forward

Keep your back straight and knees and hips bent

Avoid twisting and turning of your back

***Dress warm, stays hydrated and take breaks!

