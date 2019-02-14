Suspect Located Inside Stolen Vehicle

Windsor Police have arrested and charged an alleged car thief.

Police say that on Monday, February 11th, 2019, they began investigating a report of a stolen grey Cadillac taken from the 5400 block of Reginald Street.

On Wednesday, February 13th, 2019, officers located what was believed to be the stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of Arthur Road.

It had been parked in a driveway with a licence plate affixed to it that had been reported stolen on January 24th, 2019. A male suspect was seen exiting the vehicle and appeared to be removing the licence plate from the front of the vehicle.

The suspect was arrested without incident at approximately 10:15am.

During a search of the suspect, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine was located.

Blake Carter, a 21-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with possession of stolen property over $5000, possession of stolen property under $5000, possession of suspected methamphetamine, and two counts of breach of probation.