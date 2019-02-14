RCMP Lay Canadian Citizenship Act Charges Against Windsor Man

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have charged a Windsor resident with offences related to the Citizenship Act.

Police say that on March 14th, 2018 the RCMP Hamilton-Niagara Regional Detachment received a request from Canada Immigration and Citizenship to conduct an investigation into the fraudulent use of a Canadian Citizenship card by Ian Antinio Whynder.

Subsequent investigation revealed that on November 19th, 2007 and November 5th, 2010 Whynder used the fraudulent card to obtain his Ontario Drivers Licence in St. Catherines.

As a result of the investigation, 49-year-old Whynder is charged with two counts of using an altered Canadian Citizenship card as proof of identification to support his application for a Ontario drivers licence, contrary to the Citizenship Act.

Whynder is set to appear at Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines on March 21st, 2019.

“The RCMP is committed to protecting Canadian communities by safe guarding the processes whereby Canadians rely on Federal and Provincial government agencies to provide valid identification. These charges show that the RCMP and their partner agencies will not turn a blind eye to these types of offences in the sake of keeping our nation safe,” said Inspector Ann Koenig, Officer in charge of Hamilton Niagara Regional RCMP Detachment.