Police Make Drug And Gun Bust

Windsor police have seized a number of weapons and drugs.

They say that in February an investigation was launched regarding the possible illegal possession of firearms.

Surveillance was conducted on the subject of the investigation and it was determined the subject was frequenting a motel room located in the 1400 block of Division Road.

Investigators applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search the involved room.

On Friday, February 15th at approximately 12:50pm officers executed the search warrant and two adult males and one adult female were located inside the involved motel room and arrested without incident.

As a result of searching the arrested individuals and the involved motel room officers seized a number of items including a loaded 9mm pistol, a loaded sawed-off shotgun, suspected crystal methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl powder, over $5000 in Canadian currency, ammunition for both seized firearms, a digital scale, numerous cell phones and a bill counter.

Officers also searched a vehicle associated to the group and recovered a second shotgun.

Michael Pereira a 40-year-old male of no fixed address, Brett Harris a 41-year-old male from Windsor and Rickie-Lee Barker a 30-year-old female of no fixed address face an array of firearm and drug related charges with a combined total of 68 offences.