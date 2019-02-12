Police Arrest Windsor Man After Break And Enter

A Windsor man is facing charges after he was arrested following a break and enter.

Police say that around 10pm on Monday, February 11th, 2019 they were called to a business located in the 3000 block of Tecumseh Road East after a glass front glass door of a business had been smashed to gain entry, and that a quantity of merchandise had been stolen.

At approximately 10:15pm officers were in the 1700 block of Walker Road when their attention was drawn to a male riding a bicycle while wearing a balaclava and carrying a backpack.

They watched the male ride to the rear of a business where he dismounted his bicycle and began peering into the closed business.

Officers approached the male and placed him under arrest without incident.

A search revealed that the male was in possession of property just reported stolen from the break and enter in the 3000 block of Tecumseh Road East.

David Calhoun, a 52-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with two counts of break and enter.