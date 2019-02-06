Investigation Continues Into South Windsor Mosque Break-In

Windsor Police are hoping the public can help in their investigation to a South Windsor break-in.

Police say that on Monday, February 4th, 2019 at approximately 12pm they were called to the mosque located in the 1300 block of Northwood Street for a report of a break and enter.

It was reported that a door within the building had been forced open and a safe had been stolen. A video surveillance storage system had been stolen from a second room in the building.

On Monday, February 4th at approximately 4:45pm officers recovered the reported stolen safe in the rear area of a business located in the 3300 block of Walker Road.

Given the distance between the scene of the reported break and enter, and the location of the recovered safe, investigators believe a vehicle was involved in the offence. The safe had been pried open.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police.