Investigation Continues Into South Windsor Mosque Break-In

Wednesday February 6th, 2019

Posted at 7:12pm

Crime
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Windsor Police are hoping the public can help in their investigation to a South Windsor break-in.

Police say that on Monday, February 4th, 2019 at approximately 12pm they were called to the mosque located in the 1300 block of Northwood Street for a report of a break and enter.

It was reported that a door within the building had been forced open and a safe had been stolen. A video surveillance storage system had been stolen from a second room in the building.

On Monday, February 4th at approximately 4:45pm officers recovered the reported stolen safe in the rear area of a business located in the 3300 block of Walker Road.

Given the distance between the scene of the reported break and enter, and the location of the recovered safe, investigators believe a vehicle was involved in the offence. The safe had been pried open.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.