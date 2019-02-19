OPP have made a drug bust in Leamington.

Police say that on February 14th 2019, they executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a Howard Street,

A quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine, Hydromorphine, a prohibited weapon and Canadian currency was seized.

Donald Forrest, age 55, Harry Collison, age 66, Nicholas Beleutz, age 37 and Jennifer Cook, age 43, all of Leamington are charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance.

In addition, Forrest was charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited device and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Beleutz was also charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

All involved are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

OPP say that this is the search search warrant executed on this residence in less than a week, as on February 6th, 2019 a search warrant was executed, resulting in the seizure of illicit drugs and charges against four adults.