A number of people are facing charges after a drug bust in Leamington.

OPP say that on February 6th, 2019 they executed a search warrant at a residence on Howard Street in Leamington.

A search of the residence found approximately $687 worth of methamphetamine, over 300 prescription pills various in nature, $120 Canadian cash and a prohibited weapon.

Stolen property was also located in the residence.

Donald Troy Forrest, age 55 of Leamington, Harry Wallace Collison, age 66 of Leamington, Kaylynn Hope Montgomery, age 22 of Leamington and Wesley David Park, age 26 of Cambridge were all charged with possession of a schedule i substance for the purpose of trafficking-methamphetamine, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

Park was also further charged with fail to comply with recognizance.

All parties will appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.