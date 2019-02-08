Charges Laid In Child Pornography Investigation

A Windsor man is facing charges after a child porn investigation.

Police the Internet Child Exploitation Unit commenced an investigation in January involving the suspected possession and distribution of child pornography.

Members of the Windsor Police Service I.C.E. Unit applied for and received judicial authorization to search a residence linked to the investigation.

On Thursday, February 7th at approximately 11am investigators attended the residence and executed the search warrant. Officers seized a number of computer and data storage devices. Officers located child pornography within the seized items.

The investigation continued and an adult male suspect was identified.

At approximately 1:15pm investigators located the suspect in the 3000 block of Wyandotte Street East and arrested the suspect without incident.

Steven Brydges, a 56 year old male from Windsor, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, access child pornography and make available child pornography.

Investigators do not believe that any local children were involved in the offences.