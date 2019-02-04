Charges Laid After Suspects Flee In Stolen Vehicle That Got Stuck In Some Railroad Tracks

Two people are facing charges after police caught them with a stolen vehicle.

Police say that around 7:30pm on Friday, February 1st, 2019 they were called to the report of a recovered stolen vehicle in the 3000 block of Walker Road.

Officers arrived on scene and located a stolen white pick-up truck parked inside a commercial building. The vehicle had recently been reported stolen from the area of The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, Ontario.

Officers blocked a bay door with their police cruiser and upon entering the building on foot, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, exiting from another bay door.

The two suspects later fled from the vehicle after getting stuck on a set of railroad tracks.

Property reported stolen from the commercial building was found inside the vehicle.

Officers tracked two separate sets of footprints from the scene and were able to locate both suspects who had fled in different directions.

A female suspect was located and arrested without incident hiding behind a car in the area of Temple Drive and Starway Avenue.

A male suspect was located and arrested without incident in the area of Walker Road and Grand Marais Road East.

Cody Krumm, a 28-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

A 37-year-old female from Windsor is facing similar charges and was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.