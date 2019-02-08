Charges Laid After Mosque And Produce Store Break-Ins

Windsor Police have charged a Windsor man after two separate break-ins.

Police say that on Wednesday, January 30th, 2019 they launched an investigation after receiving a report of a break and enter to a produce store located in the 900 block of E.C. Row Avenue East.

The complainant reported that a wallet containing a bank card had been stolen. The stolen bank card had been used later that same day at a local jewelry store.

Investigators obtained a surveillance photograph of the involved suspect.

On Thursday, February 7th, 2019 officers conducted a vehicle stop at the intersection of Erie Street West and Victoria Avenue. Officers recognized a passenger in the vehicle as the male who used the stolen bank card at the jewelry store.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

The suspect was further found to be in possession of property recently reported stolen to the Windsor Police Service from a break-in to a local mosque.

As a result of both investigations, Henry Lewenza, a 41-year-old male from Windsor is charged with break and enter, fraud under $5000, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5000, use stolen credit card and fraudulent use of a credit card.