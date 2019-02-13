Arthur Road Weapon Call Remains Under Investigation

Windsor Police continue to investigate a weapon call in the 1500 block of Arthur Road.

Police say that it was around noon on Tuesday, February 12th, 2019 that thy were called to a residence for a report involving the possession of a weapon.

Officers arrived and met with the complainant. Information was received that the property contained a number of rented units, including a detached garage.

It was reported to officers that a witness had observed what they believed to be a handgun in a holster. The possible firearm was reported to have been seen inside the garage within the last week.

Officers set up containment of the property and members of the Emergency Services Unit were dispatched to the scene.

They made contact with two occupants of the residence, who exited the house under direct police command.

Officers subsequently entered the residence and garage, and determined there were no other occupants.

No firearm was recovered.