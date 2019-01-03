Windsor Man Arrested For Dangerous Driving And Drug Possession

A Windsor man is facing several charges after being pulled over for dangerous driving.

Police say that around 10am on Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 officers were in the area of Buckingham Drive and Ontario Street where a male driver was observed acting in a suspicious manner.

The vehicle, a green Ford Escort, drove away northbound on Buckingham Drive at a high rate of speed. Officers observed the vehicle go through a stop sign and continue to travel at a high rate of speed eastbound on Wyandotte Street East.

Several officers attended the area and also observed the vehicle travelling in a dangerous manner through many city streets.

Through investigation, officers were led to the 1900 block of Pillette Road where the vehicle was located on the front lawn of a residence.

At approximately 10:30am, officers located the suspect hiding in a detached garage located in the 1900 block of Olive Road where he was arrested without incident.

The suspect was also found in possession of drugs, both on his person and inside of the involved vehicle.

Kristopher Lucier, a 32-year-old male from Windsor is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of suspected cocaine, possession of suspected methamphetamine, possession of suspected psilocybin and six counts of breach of recognizance.