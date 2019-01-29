Vehicle Stolen After Owner Left It Running

Windsor Police are sending out another warning not to leave your vehicle running unattended.

This comes after they were called to the 500 block of Ouellette Avenue around 2:30am on Monday, January 28, 2019, after the owner of a Dodge Caliber started their vehicle and left it running unattended with the keys in the ignition.

The owner returned approximately five minutes later and discovered the vehicle had been stolen.

A description of the stolen vehicle was broadcast to all officers.

At approximately 2:45am officers located the stolen vehicle in a parking lot located in the 2900 block of Division Road. A lone male occupant was arrested without incident.

Jeff Green, a 34-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with theft of motor vehicle and possession of stolen property not exceeding $5,000.