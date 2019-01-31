Vehicle Clocked Going 99 km/h Over The Limit

Thursday January 31st, 2019

Posted at 2:43pm

City News
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A Windsor man is facing charges after police say he was clocked going 99 km/h over the speed limit.

They say that around 5:45pm on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, an officer was monitoring the speed of vehicles travelling northbound and southbound on Ojibway Parkway.

A 2015 black Volkswagen was pulled over for travelling 149 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

As a result, a 27-year-old male from Windsor is charged with stunt driving.

In addition to the charge, the vehicle was impounded for seven days, and his driver’s licence was seized.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.