Vehicle Clocked Going 99 km/h Over The Limit

A Windsor man is facing charges after police say he was clocked going 99 km/h over the speed limit.

They say that around 5:45pm on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, an officer was monitoring the speed of vehicles travelling northbound and southbound on Ojibway Parkway.

A 2015 black Volkswagen was pulled over for travelling 149 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

As a result, a 27-year-old male from Windsor is charged with stunt driving.

In addition to the charge, the vehicle was impounded for seven days, and his driver’s licence was seized.