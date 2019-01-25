Two Suspects Arrested After Vehicle Arson

Two people are facing charges after an arson investigation.

Police say that around 7:30am on Sunday, January 6th, 2019 they were called to the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue for a report of a vehicle fire that was believed to be an arson.

Officers arrived and observed a red vehicle with extensive damage caused by a fire.

Through investigation, video surveillance was obtained of two male suspects.

One suspect was observed purchasing gas and meeting with the other suspect prior to the fire being set. One of the suspects lit the car on fire while the other suspect remained in the area.

Through investigation and both male suspects were identified.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019 at approximately 10pm, officers arrested one suspect without incident in the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019 at approximately 8:30pm, officers rested the second suspect without incident in the 1000 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Milton Allen, a 47-year-old male from Windsor is charged with arson causing property damage and possess incendiary material for the purpose of arson.

Angus LeBlanc, a 47-year-old male from Windsor is charged with arson causing property damage and possess incendiary material for the purpose of arson.