Two Stunt Drivers Charged In Lakeshore

OPP charged two different drivers with stunt driving on January 3rd, 2019 in Laeshore.

At approximately 1:45pm a 36-year-old driver was stopped travelling in excess of 50km/h of the posted 50km/h speed limit on County Road 46 near County Road 27.

At approximately 3:15pm a 17-year-old G2 driver was observed weaving in and out of traffic, travelling at a speed greater than 50km/h of the posted 80km/h speed limit on Highway 3.

Both drivers will appear in court at a later date charged with stunt driving and have had their licenses seized and their vehicles impounded.