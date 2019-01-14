Three Drunk Drivers Caught In Four Hours



Windsor Police say that within a four-hour period, between approximately 10:45pm on Friday, January 11th and 2am on Saturday, January 12th, they were called to deal with three different drunk drivers.

The first involved a call at intersection of McHugh Street and Clover Avenue for a report of an adult male passed-out while in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle. Officers attended, woke the male, and found him to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested at the scene without incident. The suspect was transported to headquarters, where he refused to provide a breath sample. He faces charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and refusing to provide a breath sample.

The second was a call came just before midnight at the Ambassador Bridge from the Canada Border Services Agency. It was there that officers had an adult female under arrest for driving while exceeding the legal blood/alcohol limit. Windsor Police patrol officers attended and continued the investigation. The adult female faces a charge of exceeding the legal limit of blood/alcohol concentration.

The third incident commenced shortly before 2am. Patrol officers had been out of their cruiser on foot investigating an unrelated matter in the 6500 block of Tecumseh Road East when they observed a motor vehicle being driven in an erratic manner. Officers entered their cruiser and began driving in the direction the vehicle had last been seen. Officers located the vehicle, as it appeared the driver had lost control and struck a boulevard median in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and Tecumseh Road. Officers found that the adult male driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested without incident and faces charges of impaired driving and driving while exceeding the legal blood/alcohol limit.