Stunt Driving Charges Laid In Windsor

Windsor Police laid two stunt driving charges this past Friday.

Police say that around 9pm an officer was monitoring the speed of vehicles travelling westbound on EC Row Expressway near Dominion Boulevard.

A 2003 brown Toyota busted travelling 154 km/hr in a clearly marked 100 km/hr speed zone. As a result, a 36-year-old male from Windsor is charged with performing a stunt on a highway – speeding.

Then around 10pm an officer was monitoring northbound and southbound traffic in the 2400 block of Ouellette Avenue.

A 2016 grey Jeep Cherokee was busted for travelling 118 km/hr in a 60 km/hr speed zone. As a result, a 25-year-old male from Windsor is charged with performing a stunt on a highway – speeding

In addition to the charges, both vehicles were impounded and both driver’s licences were suspended for a period of seven days.

In one of the above cases the driver was not the registered owner of the vehicle.