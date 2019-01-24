Stolen Windsor Vehicle Crashes In Chatham

A vehicle stolen from Windsor crashed in Chatham after being followed by police.

Police say that early Thursday morning, an officer on patrol came across a vehicle in Chatham stolen from Windsor.

As the officer initiated a traffic stop, the driver accelerated and failed to stop. The driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and struck two separate light fixtures and a tree on Thames Street.

The driver, fled on foot as the passenger was arrested.

K9 Arry was called to the scene and found the driver hiding under a parked car a short distance away.

The driver, a 20-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, being in possession of property obtained by a crime over $5000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The passenger, a 22-year-old Chatham woman was charged with being in possession of property obtained by a crime over $5000, being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000 and failing to comply with her curfew. She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing