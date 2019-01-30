Specialty Police Units From Windsor Help Arrest Theft Suspect In Amherstburg

Specialty police from Windsor helped police officers in Amherstburg catch a suspect.

Police say that around 8:45am on Wednesday, January 9th, 2019 Amherstburg Detachment officers were called to a pharmacy located in the 400 block of Sandwich Street South for a reported break and enter.

Through investigation, officers determined the break and enter occurred overnight and one male suspect gained entry by forcing his way through a door.

A number of items were reported stolen, including a quantity of prescription medication.

The Windsor Police Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Officers from the Amherstburg Detachment continued to investigate and determined that the suspect from the break and enter was also involved in an unrelated theft offence that occurred on Monday, January 7th, 2019 at a business located in the 400 block of Sandwich Street South.

With the assistance of the Windsor Police Property Crimes Unit, the male suspect was positively identified.

On Thursday, January 17th, 2019 at approximately 8:30am, officers located the suspect and arrested him without incident in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue.

William Johnson, a 37-year-old male from Windsor is charged with break and enter, four counts of possession of suspected illicit drugs for the purpose of trafficking and theft under $5,000.