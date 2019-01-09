Smash And Grab At Walkerville Optical

Police continue to investigate after a smash and grab at the Walkerville Optical on Ottawa Street.

Around 4:30am on Monday the front door of the business was smashed and tens of thousands of dollars of inventory was stolen.

“Our hand-picked, independently designed and manufactured eyewear had been pillaged. Some irreplaceable, limited release frames lost forever,” said store owners in a Facebook post.

Owners say they will rebuild. “Anybody who comes here knows the passion and pride I have for the selection offered. It will take time, but in the end, our selection will be rebuilt. Although we have a few bumps, bruises and scratches, we are OPEN for business and will remain OPEN FOR YOU,” the post said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.