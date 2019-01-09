SIU Says No Charges After Collision Involving OPP Police Cruiser

The OPP have been cleared after a crash in December 2017 involving one of their officers.

The crash happened in the morning December 23, 2017. OPP officers were on Highway 401 in Essex County to assist as a vehicle had gone into a ditch.

While one of the officers was parked on the shoulder of the highway with his emergency lighting system activated, a civilian vehicle struck the rear of the officer’s vehicle.

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Tony Loparco, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against the officer in relation to the serious injuries sustained by three individuals in the civilian vehicle.