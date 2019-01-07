Seizure Of Drugs Made At Illegal Cannabis Dispensary

A Windsor woman is facing charges after a seizure of drugs at an illegal cannabis dispensary.

Police say that in late December of 2018, they began an investigation into an illegal cannabis dispensary located in the 1200 block of Ottawa Street.

Undercover officers attended the location a number of times in early January of 2019.

On Friday, January 4th, 2019 investigators applied for and received judicial authorization to search the involved location.

Later that same day officers executed the search warrant and arrested an adult female without incident.

Officers also seized a quantity of cash, as well as suspected; cannabis, cannabis edibles, and cannabis-infused lotions.

A 37-year-old female from Windsor is facing charges of sell cannabis without authority to an adult, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

She was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.