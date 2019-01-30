Police Make Quick Arrest Of Knife-Wielding Man

Windsor police make the quick and safe arrest of a knife-wielding man.

Police say around 12:15pm on Tuesday, January 29th, 2019 they were called to a report of a male running in the 900 block of Giles Boulevard West while brandishing a knife.

Witnesses reported that the suspect had just walked into a business in the area.

Officers approached the business and located the suspect standing in an entrance doorway. Officers observed a folding knife hanging from the male’s rear waistline. The suspect was arrested without incident and the knife was seized.

Inspection of the knife revealed that it was a prohibited weapon.

Canadian law prohibits the possession of a knife that has a blade that opens automatically by gravity or centrifugal force or by hand pressure applied to a button, spring or other device in or attached to the handle of the knife.

A number of witnesses were located who reported seeing the suspect brandish the knife in a dangerous manner.

Tyler Sprague, a 23-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon, breach probation and breach of a prohibition order.