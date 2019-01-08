Police Make Meth Bust Downtown

Windsor Police have seized a quantitity of methamphetamine after a drug bust downtown.

On Monday January 7th, police were active in the downtown area searching for a male wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

At approximately 1:00pm officers located the subject male in the area of Goyeau Street and University Avenue and he was arrested without incident.

Upon being searched officers located and seized almost 6 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, along with a quantity of cash.

As a result, Stanley Idzior, a 54 year old male from Windsor, is charged with 1 count of possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.