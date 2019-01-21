Police Make Downtown Drug Bust

Windsor Police have made a drug bust downtown.

Police say that the investigation started in mid-January and over the course of the investigation, officers observed a suspect engaging in activities consistent with the trafficking of illegal substances.

On Wednesday, January 16th, at approximately 10:30pm, a suspect was arrested in the area of Ontario Street and Hickory Road without incident for drug trafficking.

A search of the suspect resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, and a quantity of Canadian currency.

Brandi Bishop, a 34-year-old female from Windsor, is charged with four counts of possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.