Police Investigating Knife-Point Robbery

Windsor Police are investigating a knife-point robbery.

Police say that around 9pm on Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 they were called by an adult victim who reported that he had been robbed at knife-point.

The victim indicated that he had been walking two dogs when he went behind a building located at the southwest corner of Parent Avenue and Ottawa Street. The victim was then approached by a male suspect who brandished a knife and demanded money.

The victim complied and provided the suspect a quantity of cash. He was not injured.

The male suspect then left on foot, last seen walking in the area of Ottawa Street and Elsmere Avenue.

The suspect was seen in the company of a female described as being a heavier set black female.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his late 20’s to early 30’s and approximately 5’11 and 160 lbs. He had dark black hair and a scruffy bearded face. He was wearing a black New York Yankees toque, grey pants, and a black and white patterned camouflaged jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.