One Killed In Walker Road Crash

One person was killed in a crash on Walker Road on New Year’s Day.

Police say the crash between a grey Chevrolet Cavalier and a black Chevrolet Trax happened at the intersection of Walker Road at Grand Marais Road East around 8pm.

One of the drivers, an adult male, was found unconscious and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The adult driver and adult passenger of the second vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver with life-threatening injuries passed away soon after in hospital.

The road was closed until 2:30am on Wednesday, January 2nd as police investigated.

The collision remains under active investigation.