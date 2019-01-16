No Licence Plate Light Leads To Drug Bust

Not having a rear licence plate light got a Windsor man into a lot of trouble.

Police say it was around 8:30pm on Tuesday, January 15th, 2019 that officers in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Howard Avenue came across a vehicle without a light on the rear licence plate.

A quick investigation found that the vehicle was associated with a known suspended driver.

Police pulled the vehicle over, and during the vehicle stop officers observed a clear bag within the vehicle containing a large quantity of suspected cannabis.

The driver was placed under arrest without incident for possession of more than 30 grams of dry cannabis.

Officers commenced a search of the involved vehicle and seized many items including three firearms, approximately 300 grams of suspected cannabis, approximately 50 grams of suspected cocaine and approximately 20 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

A 22-year-old male from Windsor is in custody. It is anticipated that he will face a number of firearm and drug-related charges.

Further information is expected in the coming days as the investigation progresses.