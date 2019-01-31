Man Arrested After Ditching Vehicle

A 27-year-old Essex man is facing charges after he put his vehicle in a ditch.

OPP say it happened around 3:15pm pm on January 29th, 2019 on Scott Side Road in Lakeshore.

While on scene, police learned that he had an outstanding arrest warrant.

When notified of the warrant and his pending arrest, the driver became belligerent and aggressive with the officer, but eventually complied and was placed under arrest.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court charged with failing to comply with a recognizance.