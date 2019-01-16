Leamington Man Charged With Impaired Driving

A Leamington man has been charged with impaired driving.

OPP say that around 2:20am on January 13th, 2019 an officer observed a motor vehicle driving erratically on Erie Street South in Leamington.

The officer stopped the vehicle and the driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Achille Cervini, age 60 of Leamington is scheduled to appear court on January 31st, 2019 charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and drive motor vehicle over 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

His driver’s licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded.