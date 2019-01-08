Leamington Man Charged With Impaired Driving

At around 10:30pm on January 4th, police witnessed a vehicle weaving on Seacliff Drive West in Leamington.

The vehicle was pulled over and the driver was issued an Approved Screening Device test demand which registered a ‘fail’.

Timothy Arnew, age 34 of Leamington, Ontario was arrested and was charged with Driving a Motor Vehicle while Ability Impaired.

His driver’s license was suspended and his vehicle impounded pursuant to the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.