Impaired Driver Arrested In Kingsville 

A Leamington man is facing drunk driving charges after a motorist contacted police reporting the vehicle behind them was tailgating, weaving on the roadway and travelling at various speeds.

That happened around 1am on January 19th, 2019 on Essex County Road 31 in Kingsville.

Police located the vehicle and in speaking with the driver, he exhibited signs of impairment.

The 44-year-old Leamington man was arrested and is scheduled to appear in court on February 7th, 2019 to answer to the charges of Impaired driving by alcohol or drug and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

His driver’s licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded.