Humane Society Urges Pet Owners To Protect Their Pets In The Cold

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is sending out a reminder all pet owners that as the weather turns dangerously cold temperatures, these temperatures can be dangerous for pets too.

They encourage all pet owners to consider bringing their pets indoors and making them part of the family.

The law requires that all dogs who live outside be provided with an insulated shelter, fresh water, and food, regardless of the weather conditions. Even with these standards being met, the expected temperatures this week can still be dangerous, even for pets used to being outdoors. If your pet is injured or killed by the cold you can be charged under provincial law, with penalties of up to two years in prison and/or a fine of up to $60,000 upon conviction.

If you see an animal who you believe may not be being cared for properly call the Humane Society at 519-966-5751.