Habitat For Humanity Break And Enter Suspect Charged

A Windsor man is has been charged following break-ins at Habitat for Humanity that happened three times in September of 2018.

Investigating officers had seized evidence from the break and enter reported on September 15th, 2018.

The evidence was forwarded to the Centre of Forensic Sciences for analysis.

Police received information from the Centre of Forensic Sciences that a suspect had been positively identified from a DNA sample.

On Friday, January 4th, 2019 at approximately 7pm officers located and arrested the suspect without incident in the 500 block of Capital Street.

Scott Kimball, a 38-year-old male from Windsor is charged with one count of break and enter.