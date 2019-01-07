Female Arrested Inside Home For Break And Enter



A Windsor woman is facing charges after being busted inside a home she broke into.

Police say that around 7:45am on Friday, January 4th, 2019 they were called to the 2100 block of Hall Avenue for a report of a break and enter in progress.

Patrol officers attended along with the K-9 Unit and set up a perimeter. The complainant reported that they safely exited the home after observing a suspect inside.

Officers observed a suspect through a window still inside of the house and the K-9 Unit with Police Service Dog Roni, along with patrol officers, entered the house and located a female suspect. The suspect was arrested without incident.

Investigation determined that the suspect had entered the residence through a door believed to have been left unlocked.

Jessica Cantin, a 29-year-old female from Windsor is charged with Break and Enter.