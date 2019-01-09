Drug Charges Laid After Downtown Vehicle Stop

Two people are facing drug charges after they ran a red light downtown.

Police say that around 12:15am on Wednesday, January 9th, 2019 officers on routine patrol observed a green Ford Taurus at the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Park Street West go through a red light.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and the Taurus was also found to be plated with two different licence plates, neither of which was registered to the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, officers learned the driver and passenger were both breaching bail conditions and both were arrested without incident.

Through investigation, both parties were also found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected cannabis, cannabis edibles, and psilocybin.

Robert Main, an 18-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with possession of suspected cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of suspected psilocybin, breach of recognizance, fail to stop at a red light and use licence plate not authorized for vehicle.

A 17-year-old female from Windsor is charged with possession of suspected cannabis for the purpose of selling it, possession of suspected psilocybin and breach recognizance. She cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.