Drug Bust Made Downtown

Windsor Police have made a drug bust in the downtown area.

Police say that on Friday, January 25th, 2019 officers were active investigating the illicit possession of drugs in the downtown core when they located a female suspect in the area of Pine Street and Pelissier Street.

The suspect attempted to flee from police on foot, however was quickly apprehended and arrested.

A search of the suspect resulted in the seizure of several different types and quantities of suspected illicit drugs.

Sarah Bianchi, a 36-year-old female from Windsor is charged with eight counts of possession of a controlled substance (including; suspected methamphetamine, oxycodone, buprenorphine, morphine and methylphenidate) and three counts of breach of recognizance.