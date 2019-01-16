Driver Clocked Going 50 Over On The Expressway



A Windsor man is facing a charge after getting busted speeding on the expressway.

Police say that around 9:30pm on Tuesday, January 15th, 2019 a 2008 black Dodge Charger was caught travelling 156 km/hr in the marked 100 km/hr zone near Walker Road.

As a result a 22-year-old male from Windsor is charged with stunt driving.

In addition to the charge, the vehicle was impounded for 7 days and his driver’s licence was seized.