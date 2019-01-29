Driver Arrested After Plow Crash In Lakeshore

A Lakeshore man is facing charges after a crash on January 27th, 2019.

OPP say that a pickup truck equipped with a snow plow was travelling west and a small passenger vehicle travelling east collided on County Road 2 around 4am causing significant damage to both vehicles but only minor injuries to the vehicles drivers.

The driver of the truck was initially trapped but managed to exit the vehicle. The driver of the car left the scene but was located by police walking down the road a short distance away and exhibiting signs of impairment, was arrested.

Jesse Camilleri, age 26 of Lakeshore, is charged with impaired driving by alcohol or drug and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

His vehicle was impounded and his drivers’ licence suspended.