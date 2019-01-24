Alleged Robbery Suspects Arrested

Windsor Police have arrested two suspected believed to be responsible for a robbery last year.

That was back on Tuesday, November 13th, 2018 at a jewelry store located in the 4100 block of Walker Road.

During the initial stages of the robbery investigation gathered evidence was sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences for analysis.

Windsor Police recently received information had been positively identified from evidence gathered at the scene.

As a result, two adult suspects are now in custody facing charges in relation to the robbery.

David Burgess, a 46-year-old male from Windsor is charged with robbery and breach probation.

Jamie Napier, a 40-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with robbery.

No firearm has been recovered.