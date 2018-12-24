Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Christmas Eve Stabbing

A Windsor woman is facing charges after a stabbing over the weekend.

Police say that around 2:45am on Monday, December 22nd they were called to a residence in the 1000 block of Windsor Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived and learned that the two parties has gone to the hospital. The involved residence was secured as a crime scene while additional officers attended the hospital and placed a female suspect under arrest without incident.

The male victim sustained critical injuries as a result of the incident.

Both parties were known to one another.

Karolina Zak, a 25-year-old female from Windsor, is charged with attempted murder.