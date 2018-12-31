What You Read Most In 2018

Top read story of 2018: Meteor Breaks Up Over Windsor And Detroit Skies

A meteor that streaked across Southwestern Ontario and Michigan, on January 16th registered as an earthquake according to US officials. Video captured by windsoriteDOTca’s Weather Cam showed the meteor streaking across Downtown Windsor/Detroit at 8:08pm. The video, captured from a camera facing North in Downtown Windsor, shows a bright flash of light moving in a northwesterly direction and appears to break up in a bright flash.

Second: Magnitude 3.6 Earthquake Hits Near Amherstburg

Windsor and Essex County’s first earthquake in years struck near Amherstburg on April 19th. The US Geological Survey confirmed a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit Windsor and Essex County at 8:01pm.

Third: Mandarin Opening At Devonshire Mall

Mandarin Restaurant, North America’s largest retail chain operation of Chinese buffet restaurant announced the opening of a new 15,000 square foot restaurant at Devonshire Mall.

Fourth: Transport Truck Hits Plow On The 401

A transport driver was charged after running into a snow plow on the 401. It happened around noon on February 9th in the west bound lanes near Kent Bridge Road.

Fifth: Snow Emergency Declared

A snow emergency declared for Windsor on February 11th after the city received a huge dumping of snow. The City asked residents to remove cars from residential streets and park them in driveways.

Sixth: Former Windsor Sears Store, Land Sold

The former Sears store at Devonshire Mall was sold. HOOPP Realty Inc., owners of Devonshire Mall, finalized the purchase of the building and adjacent land with the receiver of Sears Canada in August.

Seventh: Homicide Victim’s Cause Of Death, Name And Photo Released

Police say 31-year-old Autumn Taggart (also known as Maya Madolyn) was found dead in an apartment building at the corner of University and McKay on Sunday, June 10th. A suspect was arrested months later and charged.

Eighth: Man Dies After Being Shot By Police In Downtown Windsor

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed by Windsor Police on March 21st.

Police say the incident started at 8:05am when they were called to a complaint in the area of University Avenue at Ouellette Avenue.

Ninth: Human Remains Found In Amherstburg Wooded Area

Human remains were found around 4pm on Labour Day in a wooded area off the 8th Concession Road between Alma Street and Texas Road in Amherstburg. A Coroner attended the scene and have identified the remains as belonging to Bryce Hall, who was reported missing on Monday, August 7th, 2017.

Tenth: Michelle Prince Passes Away

Michelle Prince, wife of former mayor Eddie Francis has passed away on November 18th. Prince has shared her cancer journey with the Windsor community on her Facebook page for the past five years.