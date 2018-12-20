West End Weekend Crash Remains Under Investigation

A young child has passed away after a weekend crash.

It happened on Saturday, December 15th, 2018 around 11:15am at the intersection of Campbell Avenue at College Avenue between two minivans.

Two adults were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A young child who had been a passenger in one of the involved vehicles was also transported to hospital. The child later passed away.

Investigators do not believe that the death was in relation to the collision, and further do not believe that there was any criminal aspect to the death.

The collision remains under active investigation.