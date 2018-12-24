Wanted Sexual Offender Located And Arrested

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect wanted in a sexual assault which occurred in Willistead Park on November 7th and an indecent act that happened at a business in the 1200 block of Tecumseh Road East on November 8th.

Police say that on Tuesday, December 11th, 2018, they were called to a business in the 6000 block of Tecumseh Road East in regards to a report of indecent communication that had occurred between 10am and 12pm.

The suspect phoned the business and communicated with a female employee in an indecent manner. It is believed the suspect had entered the business weeks prior acting in an unusual manner.

On Monday, December 24th, 2018 at approximately 12:30pm patrol officers located the wanted male in the area of Goyeau Street and University Avenue and he was arrested without incident.

Jordan Page, a 36-year-old male, is facing numerous charges including sexual assault and two counts of indecent act.