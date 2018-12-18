Two Charged After Meat Truck Theft

Two people are facing several charges after a theft of a truck full of meat.

Police say that at 9:10pm on Friday, December 14th, 2018 a commercial vehicle was reported stolen from the 600 block of Glengarry Avenue. They say that the vehicle had been left running, unattended, and contained over $5,000 in boxed meat products marked with a company logo.

On Saturday, December 15th, 2018 at approximately 7:30am, police were called to the 800 block of Langlois Avenue for a report of a vehicle blocking an alleyway.

Through investigation, officers determined that the vehicle in the alley was the stolen commercial vehicle. All of the meat was missing from the recovered vehicle.

Officers searched the area and located the keys to the vehicle and an empty box of meat. Officers also observed another box with the company logo outside of a residence in the 1000 block of Cataraqui Street.

Also located at the residence, in the rear yard, was a stolen motorcycle and an e-bike.

The involved suspects were located and arrested without incident. The residence was held while investigators obtained judicial authorization to search the residence.

During the search of the residence, a box of stolen meat and a prohibited weapon (knife) were seized.

Mitchell Larocque, a 36-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with theft over $5,000, three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000,

unlicensed person possess prohibited weapon or device and fail to comply with probation.

Claudia Bowes, a 29-year-old female from Windsor, is charged with theft over $5,000, three counts of possession of stolen property under $5000 and

unlicensed person possess prohibited weapon or device.