Toronto Men Arrested In Tecumseh

Two men from Toronto are facing a number of charges after an incident in Tecumseh.

OPP say that around 2am on December 16th, 2018 they were called to an apartment complex in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road.

The complainant reported a ladder leaning against their balcony and loud noises coming from the apartment above them.

Officers arrived within minutes and found two men exiting the building carrying a large television. After a short investigation the men were arrested for possession of property obtained by crime.

A subsequent investigation led to the search of an involved motor vehicle resulting in the seizure of a firearm and quantities of suspected Cocaine, OxyContin and Heroin.

Shemar Vanderhyden-Steaman, age 24 remains in custody charged with several firearms related, property based, controlled drugs and substances act and bail violation offences.

Colin-Daniels armoo, age 22 remains in custody charged with several firearms related, property based and controlled drugs and substances act offences.