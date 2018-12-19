Second Degree Murder Charge Filed In Ganatchio Trail Assault

Wednesday December 19th, 2018

Posted at 1:24pm

Crime
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Windsor Police have now laid a second degree murder charge against a Windsor man  in connection to an attack on the Ganatchio Trail on October, 8th 2017 passed away.

On Sunday, December 16th, 2018 the victim of the attack Sara Anne Widholm passed away.

Habibullah Ahmadi, a 21-year-old male from Windsor was arrested on October 8th, 2017 and charged with aggravated assault and attempt murder.

Police say that the accused is now charged with one count of murder in the second degree.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.