Second Degree Murder Charge Filed In Ganatchio Trail Assault

Windsor Police have now laid a second degree murder charge against a Windsor man in connection to an attack on the Ganatchio Trail on October, 8th 2017 passed away.

On Sunday, December 16th, 2018 the victim of the attack Sara Anne Widholm passed away.

Habibullah Ahmadi, a 21-year-old male from Windsor was arrested on October 8th, 2017 and charged with aggravated assault and attempt murder.

Police say that the accused is now charged with one count of murder in the second degree.