Police Make Drug Bust

Windsor Police have made a drug bust.

On Thursday December 13th, 2018, investigators obtained judicial authorization to search a residence in the 1600 block of Hall Avenue.

At approximately 11:30am, officers located the suspect in the area of Langlois Avenue and Niagara Street. He was quickly placed under arrest, and dring a search, the suspect was found to be in possession of a quantity of drugs and money.

Officers executed the search warrant at the residence and seized a quantity of drugs and money.

Items seized include total of 65.4 grams of suspected fentanyl, $420 in Canadian currency, one digital scale and packaging materials.

Emmett Campbell, a 30-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with two counts of possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.